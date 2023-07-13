WVSU students uncovering hundreds of artifacts following archeological dig at historic Hale House

MALDEN, W.Va. — Local university students have been digging away on the grounds of a historic home to unveil more about its past and an early industry that once took shape in the region.

For the past several weeks, West Virginia State University students have been working on the Malden National Historic District Archeological Field School conducting an excavation project at the historic Hale House in Malden.

A celebration was held Thursday at the home to commemorate the work the field school team has done to uncover more of the history surrounding it and the early salt industry that characterized the region at the time. Giving remarks at Thursday’s celebration following the four-week archeological dig was WVSU President Ericke Cage.

“We have a lot of very important people who are here with us, certainly would like to acknowledge Delegate Larry Rowe who has been an unwavering champion of both the university and of the preservation and continuation of this important historic site,” Cage said during his remarks Thursday.

Along with Delegate Larry Rowe, who has written a book about Malden’s history of the early salt industry, Cage was joined by WVSU associate professor of history and field school director Dr. Michael Workman.

Workman said they conducted the archeological dig in two phases, first starting with shovel test pits digging a small hole in the ground, and based on what they found in the test pits they then dug larger units. He said what they uncovered was remarkable, finding 19th century ceramics, glass, and iron, a key that was most likely to the house, prehistoric artifacts and bag loads full of more items.

However, Workman said the excavation was just the beginning.

“We just dug those up, its just been two days since we dug up the prehistoric artifacts, so we really haven’t had enough time to analyze and think about the whole thing to put it into a coherent narrative,” Workman said.

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Cultural Resource Program Manager David Fuerst also gave remarks Thursday and WVSU students who participated in the field school were on hand displaying the items they uncovered during the dig and discussing the artifact’s value.

One of the students working on the field team is a junior history major at WVSU Tyler Means, who agreed the findings were very interesting.

“Its been very difficult, sifting through all of the dirt, we’ve gone through a lot and its been very hot this July but its been a lot of fun and very informative to me as a virgining historian here,” Means said.

Constructed in 1838, the historic Hale House was the one-time home of influential 1800s businessman and political leader in the Kanawha Valley, Dr. John Hale.

Following his consolidation of various properties between Malden and Charleston by 1860, Hale eventually became owner of possibly the largest salt operations in North America, which supplied the thriving meat-packing center out of Cincinnati.

After the collapse of the salt industry by the 1870s, Hale began to pursue other interests, among them being the first brick-making machinery in the valley, the Bank of West Virginia, and Charleston’s first gas company.

In 1870, Hale started up the first steam ferry in Charleston. In addition, he helped play a role in having the state capitol moved to the city, along with orchestrating a group of private investors to build the first Charleston capitol building.

Hale became mayor of Charleston in 1871 before his death in 1902.

Means said while their expectations of digging up artifacts from the time period Hale had occupied the home were reinforced, the prehistoric artifacts were quite a surprise. He said the prehistoric stone knife proved to be one of the most intriguing finds to him.

“We weren’t expecting to find prehistoric artifacts in the dirt that soon, we were really expecting to find 1800s, 20th century stuff, which we did find a lot of, but finding this Neolithic stuff, this prehistory, all of these things here that we weren’t expecting and it’s not even that deep,” Means said.

Workman said their finds have already uncovered a lot to them about the property’s history, such as just how many people had actually lived in the house beyond Hale.

“History and archeology are both fragmentary, we only get fragments of the past,” said Workman. “The challenge is to construct a credible narrative from those.”

Workman said this was the first time the field school at WVSU has conducted a dig at the Hale House and they plan to do more in that area, deeming it the Kanawha Saline Series.

The project received financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Kanawha Saline Foundation also helped fund the field school.