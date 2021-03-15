WVSU set to host Day of Giving on Founder’s Day

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University is hosting a historic Day of Giving Challenge on Wednesday to provide additional financial assistance for its students as the COVID-pandemic has greatly impacted campus.

March 17 marks the 130th anniversary of the West Virginia Legislature establishing West Virginia State University (WVSU) to provide education to African American citizens. Every year, the campus holds special events to commemorate Founder’s Day in 1891, including the Day of Giving, but this year is different because of COVID-19.

Pat Schumann, Vice President for University Advancement at WVSU told 580-WCHS that the focus will be more online and social media pages to meet a lofty goal of $300,000 in donations. Schumann said the highest they have ever raised was around $50,000.

“The pandemic of the last year has had a huge impact of people across the nation and many of our students. Scholarship support is more important than ever in helping to meet the needs of our students,” she said.

During the past year, more than half of all WVSU students received scholarships, loans and grant support, the university said. In addition to supporting scholarships, funds raised during the Day of Giving Challenge will also go to support expanding academic program offerings as well as the university’s athletic teams.

Schumann said there will be matching challenge support, dollar for dollar. Much support will come through traditional mail, email and social media. Schumann noted there will be Facebook Live events throughout the day so the public can view them virtually.

An online donation page has been set up at https://connect.wvstateu.edu/pages/DayofGiving for people to make a gift online.

Schumann said she could not be more proud of how WVSU has handled the pandemic.

“Our students and faculty have been incredibly resilient through all of that. We’ve done very well in keeping the infection rate low throughout the year. Students have been incredible,” Schumann said.