WVSU presidential search moving forward

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University received 50 applications for its permanent president position, a school spokesperson told 580-WCHS on Monday.

Friday was the application deadline for the presidential search.

Jack Bailey from WVSU said the presidential search committee plans to meet this week to review the applications and to identify those they would like to interview.

The first round of interviews will be conducted virtually and then following the virtual interviews, the search committee will recommend three finalists to be invited to campus for in-person interviews and presentations with our various campus constituent groups, Bailey said.

Those on-campus visits by the finalists are scheduled to take place in mid to late March. An announcement of the university’s 13th president will come a week or two after that in early April.

Dr. Nicole Pride resigned as WVSU president in July 2021 after less than a year on the job. Cabinet members wrote a letter of no confidence in Pride to the board.

Interim President Ericke S. Cage has been in the leadership role since the beginning of the fall semester 2021.