WVSU President discusses Alderson Broaddus student transfer, other plans for incoming fall semester

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — As West Virginia State University’s Fall semester soon approaches and President Ericke Cage prepares to take on his third year with the university, he came on WCHS Radio’s 580 Live Thursday to discuss what’s in store.

Following the State Higher Education Policy Commission’s order to revoke Alderson Broaddus University’s authority to give out degrees and wind-down operations at the university beginning in its Fall term, WVSU is one of the many state institutions stepping up to help students transition from AB.

WVSU is offering to waive application fees to AB students and provide an expedited review of transcripts to ensure admission for the fall.

“We definitely welcome them to our university,” Cage said on 580 Live. “We believe we have a home for them, we’re one of the most affordable institutions in higher education in the state of West Virginia and we welcome them with open arms.”

West Virginia Wesleyan College in Upshur County and Davis & Elkins in Randolph County are among some of the other institutions reaching out to help transferring AB students, an effort which Cage said is a reasonable solution in a troubling moment for the private Baptist college.

“What we’re seeing is just how united the higher education community is in West Virginia, all of our institutions are reaching out because we believe in our students and we believe in the people of West Virginia,” said Cage.

AB students are encouraged to contact Vonda Matthews from the Office of Academic Affairs at WVSU at (304)766-3189 or [email protected].

Another topic Cage spoke on Thursday was WVSU’s developing school of agriculture. The university is looking to bring on an agriculture department within the next three to four years, as Cage said the opportunity to teach the discipline is part of the school’s roots.

“We are a land-grant institution, we were founded as a land-grant institution back in 1891 and agriculture is part of our heritage, and today we stand as the only land-grant institution in the United States that does not have a school of agriculture,” he said.

Cage said there is a major need for an agricultural workforce, and with the state’s more than 22,000 farms and over 200 farmers markets currently, he said there’s never been a better time to develop it.

“Now is the time to bring a school of agriculture to West Virginia State University, not only because it’s part of our heritage but there is that need in the community and we believe we are positioned to help meet that need,” said Cage.

The university was recently awarded a $4.5 million grant from the USDA to develop a model that will train future agricultural workers.

Cage also discussed the developing WVSU Downtown hub that is going into the former Kanawha Banking and Trust building on 107 Capitol Street. He said construction is currently underway on the center and they expect it to be open in time for the university’s homecoming in September.

Cage said it will be a place for social and academic activity, and more specifically, a hub for a graduate program and a place of training for cyber security, art, and other programs the school offers.

“It’s really going to be an extension of our campus in Institute in downtown Charleston, it’s going to be a place where we’re going to bring people together, connect them or re-connect them with our university,” said Cage.

Additionally, the university is working to bring on the first doctorate degree program and doing several improvement projects such as adding sports courts to the campus.

WVSU’s Fall semester begins August 14.