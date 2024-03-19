WVSU President delivers State of the University conversation, discuses achievements and challenges the school currently faces

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — It was a big day at West Virginia State University Tuesday as President Ericke Cage delivered the Conversation on the State of the University address, and Highmark West Virginia presented an over $300,000 dollar grant for a new nursing scholarship program to come to the university.

Cage joined the moderator of the address, WVSU Board of Governors Vice Chair, Ian Flores, who asked Cage questions about the current state of the university in a casual, conversational-style Q&A forum. They covered topics relating to WVSUs’ various accomplishments they’ve made over the course of the year, as well as some of the challenges the university is facing.

In addition to Tuesday’s announcement that the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health was awarding WVSU a $305,000 grant for the new nursing scholarship program, the development of the new Cybersecurity Innovation Center on campus, the opening of WVSU’s new downtown Charleston hub, and making advancements toward the development of a $50 million agricultural lab on campus were just some of the other topics Cage discussed.

A particular message Cage kept reiterating Tuesday was that WVSU is continuing to make history.

“As I’ve said in my remarks, I believe West Virginia State University is undergoing a renaissance of idealism, innovation and impact,” said Cage.

However, while the announcement of the $50 million in funding being set aside to establish the new agricultural lab on WVSU’s campus that Governor Jim Justice made during his State of the State address back in January was a tremendous achievement, Cage said, it’s advancements now hangs in question.

He said during the last two weeks of the recent 60-day legislative session, the state discovered that it might have to pay back $462 million to the West Virginia Department of Education in Covid-19 spending money, which could affect the agricultural labs’ funding and development.

But, Cage went on to say that negotiations with the state and the Department of Education are going well so far, and he said he is cautiously optimistic of the labs’ forthcoming.

“When the legislature comes back for special session which could be April or May, there is a possibility that the lab will be reconsidered, and we do believe that we have strong support for that project,” he said.

Cage said the lab would be a joint facility for both the university and the future home of its forthcoming School of Agriculture, as well as a space to house labs for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

He said it would provide students at WVSU a place to conduct research and create opportunities to pave the way in agricultural development within the state.

“It will be a gamechanger in terms of bringing the laboratory to an institution of higher educations campus, while allowing our students to have hands on experience in a state-of-the-art laboratory,” said Cage.

Cage also touched on general challenges that universities across the country are currently faced with, from rising costs to declining student enrollment.

“All institutions of higher education are having to pivot, having to ask tough questions, having to make changes to make sure that what we’re doing aligns with the needs of today’s workforce,” he said.

He said a major focus at WVSU continues to be increasing enrollment and growing West Virginias’ workforce by working with industry leaders and establishing more programs that make it easier for students to attend college and transition into the workforce.

However, Cage said despite those challenges, he’s confident WVSU will continue to come out on top.

“At West Virginia State, we are leaning into those changes, we’re transitioning ourselves into a more nimble institution to ensure that we are relevant, and to ensure our long-term sustainability,” said Cage.