WVSU picks interim president

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia State University’s interim provost will become the institution’s interim president next month.

Charles Byers has spent more than four decades at the university. He will become president in mid-May when current President Anthony Jenkins leaves for Coppin State University in Baltimore.

The West Virginia State University Board of Governors chose Byers in a voice vote on Wednesday. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission must also approve the appointment.

The institution is requesting top candidates for the provost job submit applications by June 1.

Byers’ appointment will go into effect May 16 if approved.