WVSU interim president Cage makes his case for permanent position

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The third and final candidate for the West Virginia State University president position to visit with the Institute campus was a familiar face.

Current West Virginia State University (WVSU) Interim President Ericke Cage held forums with various stakeholders on campus Wednesday as he vies for the permanent role. Cage has been the interim president of WVSU since Sept. 2021.

Cage was previously serving as the university’s chief operating officer and managing the day-to-day operations of the university since the former president, Nicole Pride, resigned as the university’s 12 the president on July 30. Pride had been president for less than a year after several members of her cabinet signed a letter of no confidence that included ‘Condescending and abusive language are common in exchanges with Dr. Pride.”

Cage told the University Faculty Forum at the James C. Wilson University Union that his work at WVSU during these rocky times speaks for itself and his leadership.

“Under my leadership, we have brought stability to this university during a time of historic change and upheaval. We’ve done the work of restoring the state spirit by creating a culture of care, civility and compassion. We have established relationships that are already connecting the university to new opportunities,” Cage said.

Cage further stated that part of the reason he stayed at WVSU is because of a shared journey with students, faculty and staff. He said his path to this point was a non-traditional one and WVSU has been going through a non-traditional time.

“I see myself in our students and I want them to have the same opportunities that I had through the transformative power of education,” Cage said.

Prior to joining WVSU, Cage most recently served as executive advisor to the president and Board of Visitors at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia — whereas a member of the university’s executive management team he served as principal advisor to the university president and board of visitors on matters related to institutional policymaking, governance, government relations, and university ombudsman. Cage also served as a speechwriter for Norfolk State’s presidents and board chairs.

As a former education lobbyist, WVSU stated in his profile that Cage was instrumental in expanding Norfolk State’s presence and impact on Capitol Hill and before the Virginia General Assembly.

Prior to joining Norfolk State University, Cage served as director of government affairs for Teach for America, and also served as state policy and research director for the Obama-Biden 2012 reelection campaign. Cage served as legislative counsel for U.S. Congressman Tom Perriello, where he managed a legislative portfolio that included federal education, healthcare, defense, and veterans affairs policy.

During the forum, Cage said his philosophy as a leader includes accountability, accessibility, visibility, being strategic, and being humble. Accountability was an anchor of Cage’s forum presentation about his belief in shared governance and collaboration.

READ MORE: Cage’s background on the WVSU website

Cage also laid out his goals for the HBCU (Historically Black College and University) to be intentional, innovative and bold. He wants the university to be student-centered, customer service driven, highly inclusive, and have nationally recognized faculty, academic programs and research.

“That is who we are, that is our heritage and that is how we have begun and that is our future. Everything we do going forward will be focused around our history as a historically black college and university,” Cage said.

Cage, who is from Halifax County, Virginia, is a graduate of Virginia Tech and the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in leadership studies. He holds a juris doctorate from the Rutgers University Law School. He holds a masters of law degree in litigation and dispute resolution from the George Washington University Law School. He is also a graduate of the United States Air Force’s Air Command and Staff College and the University of Virginia’s Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership.

Dr. Lawrence T. Potter, Jr., the chief academic officer and provost for the University of the District of Columbia visited the campus as a finalist on Tuesday. Dr. Melva Williams, the vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at Southern University at Shreveport visited campus as a finalist on Monday.

Each candidate followed the same schedule that included a University Staff Forum from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., University Faculty Forum from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., University Student Forum from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Kanawha Valley Community, Legislative, Foundation Board, Board of Visitors, Community Forum from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and a ‘W’ Club/Alumni Forum from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.