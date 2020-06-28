WVSU finalists on campus this week

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Meetings begin Monday on the West Virginia State University campus with the first of three finalists for the president’s job.

Patricia Ramsey, the former president at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, will be on campus Monday to meet with students, faculty and staff and State’s Board of Governors.

It will be a full day for Ramsey and the other finalists beginning with employee forums at 8:45 a.m., followed by a student forum at 11:15 a.m. Afternoon meetings will be with community members, state lawmakers and alumni members.

Finalist Nicole Pride, vice provost for academic strategy at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, will be on the Institute campus Tuesday. She’ll follow a similar schedule.

Wednesday’s meetings will feature finalist Rodney Smith who has been the president at the University of The Bahamas since October 2014.

The person chosen will replace former WVSU President Anthony Jenkins who is now the president at Coppin State University in Baltimore.

Current state interim president, Dr. Charles Byers, did not apply for the job on a permanent basis.