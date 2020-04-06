WVSU changes admission guidelines for fall

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia State University is changing its admission guidelines for the fall semester.

West Virginia State University is waiving its standardized test requirement for first-year students applying for the fall. The institution is also providing flexibility to all students and schools unable to submit official transcripts by Aug. 1.

Applications for the fall semester will also be accepted until Aug. 1.

“These are unprecedented times, and we must act accordingly to ensure that all students who seek an education from West Virginia State University are able to do so,” university president Anthony Jenkins said.

“Our commitment to students has never been stronger and these temporary modifications will ensure that we will continue to produce outstanding graduates who will go on to change every environment that they enter.”

The university will also offer virtual new student orientation and advising sessions for all incoming students. The Office of Financial Aid will also work with admitted students on financial aid.