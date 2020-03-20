WVSU canceling in-person instruction, graduation ceremonies

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia State University has canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Classes were scheduled to resume on Wednesday. Instead, instruction will be done remotely beginning March 30.

Instructors will determine the best method for students, which could include online classes and instruction through email.

May 9 commencement ceremonies are also canceled. Graduating seniors will be allowed to take part in the December exercises.

Students who live at residence halls are not required to return to campus. Students who will not return to residence halls this semester should contact the Office of Housing and Residence Life to get their belongings.

Students who have no other option regarding living arrangements will work with the school on making appropriate arrangments.