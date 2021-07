INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State University Board of Governors spent five hours in executive session Friday dealing with what the agenda called an “emergency personnel issue.”

The BOG scheduled an emergency meeting with that item as the only thing on the agenda.

The meeting convened at 11 a.m. via Zoom and immediately went into executive session. Members reemerged at 4 p.m. and announced no decisions had been made. The meeting was then adjourned.