WVSU BoG expected to name next president on Thursday

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University is expected to name its 13th president on Thursday.

Listed as orders of business on the Board of Governors agenda for the Thursday meeting includes ‘Possible Executive Session under the Authority of West Virginia Code 6-9 A-4 to discuss Legal, Personnel, and Presidential Search Matters,’ as well as ‘Presidential Appointment, Contract, and Compensation.’

West Virginia State University (WVSU) welcomed three finalists for its president position to campus the week of March 14. One of those candidates includes current interim president Ericke Cage.

Cage has been the interim president of WVSU since Sept. 2021. He was previously serving as the university’s chief operating officer and managing the day-to-day operations of the university since the former president, Nicole Pride, resigned on July 30.

Cage met with and spoke to university leadership, students, staff and community members on March 16. He told the University Faculty Forum at the James C. Wilson University Union that his work at WVSU during these rocky times speaks for itself and his leadership.

“Under my leadership, we have brought stability to this university during a time of historic change and upheaval. We’ve done the work of restoring the state spirit by creating a culture of care, civility and compassion. We have established relationships that are already connecting the university to new opportunities,” Cage said on March 16.

Dr. Lawrence T. Potter, Jr., the chief academic officer and provost for the University of the District of Columbia visited the campus as a finalist on March 15.

Potter said what brought him to WVSU was the institution’s mission and the need to establish identity.

“I am pleased with the historically black college mission and the access mission of land-grant function of WVSU,” he said during a faculty forum.

“As I continue to get to know the organization through the search committee and my conversations through the interview process, I think there is very much a hunger and desire for solidifying an institutional identity that people can rally around.”

Before Cage and Potter, Dr. Melva Williams, the vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at Southern University at Shreveport visited campus March 14.

Speaking during a University Faculty Forum, Williams called the role of West Virginia State (WVSU) as ‘The Dream Management Factory.’

“We are not always knowledgeable about what we really, really want to do. That is where we have faculty, staff, everyone in the entire ecosystem that can help us manage our dreams along the way,” Williams said that day.

Each candidate followed the same schedule that included a University Staff Forum, University Faculty Forum, University Student Forum, Kanawha Valley Community, Legislative, Foundation Board, Board of Visitors, Community Forum, and a ‘W’ Club/Alumni Forum.

The BoG meeting for Thursday is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and can be followed on Zoom.