WVSU BoG approves workforce reduction; 16 positions to be eliminated

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — A workforce reduction is coming to West Virginia State University in what university officials are calling a ‘cost savings plan to ensure the long-term financial stability of the institution.’

The institution’s board of governors unanimously approved the reduction of 16 specific positions discussed during an executive session of an emergency meeting Thursday morning.

“We authorize the president (Dr. Nicole Pride) to conduct that reduction for us,” Vice Board Chair Mark Kelley told the board.

WVSU released the following statement Thursday: “As part of that plan, the WVSU Board of Governors met today (Thursday) and reviewed and approved the names and employment status of employees associated with the estimated 16 positions the university plans to eliminate.

“This reduction in force is one of several measures the university will be taking in conjunction with a hiring freeze for non-essential positions, reduced spending, and other cost-saving measures to reduce the university’s overall budget.”

The university did not release which positions will be eliminated and the method used to determine the decision. The final plan is expected to be announced next week.

West Virginia State University has been among the many institutions around the state hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting many courses for the fall semester online.

