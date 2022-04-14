WVSU BoG approves base tuition and fee increase

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University’s Board of Governors approved a base tuition and fee increase beginning next academic year.

In a voice vote with no dissent Thursday, the board approved a 2.5% rise in base tuition and fees.

The approval means undergraduate students from West Virginia will see an increase of base tuition and fee of around $200, bringing their annual base cost to $8,110. Undergraduate students from out-of-state will see an increase of $340 in tuition and fees, bringing their annual base expense to $13,490.

In-state graduate students will see an increase of about $210, increasing their yearly base charge to $8,430. Out-of-state graduate students’ yearly base cost is rising to $19,500 after the noted increase of $470.

Over the past year academic years, WVSU has increased the cost for undergraduate students from West Virginia on average by 1.7%.

Ericke Cage, the President of West Virginia State University (WVSU) told 580-WCHS in Charleston the decision to raise tuition is never easy. He cited inflation and needed improvements around campus as reasons behind the decision.

“The increases will support much-needed IT infrastructure upgrades on campus, specifically in residence halls. it will also support upgrades of amenities for our students on campus,” Cage said.

Housing and meal plan charges will remain the same at WVSU.

Also during the board meeting Thursday, the body approved the contract for Cage. The president was named to the position on March 31. In a copy of the contract given to 580-WCHS, it states compensation for Cage to be $255,000 base annually.

“I am extremely humbled and excited about the journey we are about to embark on here at the university. I appreciate the board’s vote of confidence and the support of this community. I look forward to moving us forward,” Cage said.

The board also approved the proposed FY23 budget. Cage said WVSU is in a ‘stable position.’