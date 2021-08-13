WVSU BOG approves a handful of motions following executive session

INSTITUTE, W.Va. The West Virginia State University Board of Governors took action on some housekeeping measures during a meeting held Friday morning.

Ericke Cage

Following a two-hour executive session, the BOG approved motions to authorize Vice President/Chief of Staff Ericke Cage to sign contracts with the interim vice president for students affairs and compensation packages for WVSU’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs and the interim associate provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Cage was appointed by the board two weeks ago to run the school on a day-to-day basis following the resignation of former WVSU President Nicole Pride. An interim president has not been named.

The BOG took no action Friday on an agenda item labeled ‘resignation contingencies.’

On a non-personnel item, the board approved a motion to allow an easement with AEP for a greenhouse project.

Fall semester classes begin Monday.