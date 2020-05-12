WVSU board voting Friday on financial plan with no tuition raises although fee increases

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia State University students could avoid a tuition increase in the upcoming academic year but see semester fees increase pending a Board of Governors vote Friday.

The institution announced Tuesday in-state students could pay $3,330 a semester for the third consecutive year; non-resident students would pay $5,699 a semester, a 21% drop from the current academic year. Undergraduate fees will increase $100 per semester

Housing costs would not change under the proposal. Meal plans would increase from $66 to $75 depending on the meal plan.