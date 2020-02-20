WVSU board establishes president search procedure

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State University Board of Governors has retained a consulting firm for its search to replace university President Anthony Jenkins.

Jenkins is leaving West Virginia State University after the spring semester to lead Coppin State University in Baltimore.

AGB Search will assist the appointed presidential search community, chaired by Charleston attorney and board secretary Katherine Dooley.

The board on Thursday also proposed a timeline for its search; candidate screenings will take place throughout the spring semester with the goal of interviewing finalists on campus between April 27 and May 1.