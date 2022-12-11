WVSU beginning discussions about possible school of agriculture

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The difficult process of opening up a completely new school of agriculture at West Virginia State University is underway.

WVSU President Ericke Cage noted in his State of the University address in October, West Virginia State is the only 1890 Land Grant Institution in the country which does not have an Ag school and he wants to change it.

Cage told MetroNews recently the discussion is beginning on campus.

“We’re pulling together a team of faculty and staff to conduct a feasibility study. We’re looking internally and looking to external partners to determine what resources we’re going to need to bring a college of agriculture and environmental sciences to this institution,” Cage said.

An Ag school was the original mission of the Land Grant program which created many of the largest and best known universities in America in the late 1800s.

Cage said the process will not be quick nor will it be easy. He said it will take time, resources, and partnerships from many stakeholders.

“I think the message is we’re well on our way toward establishing the school, but it’s not going to happen overnight,” he said.

Agriculture is already a part of State’s public service mission. It hosts workshops, conducts research and teams with the West Virginia Division of Forestry on several publications.

West Virginia University’s College of Agriculture has a history spanning nearly 156 years.