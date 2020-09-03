WVSU announces 2 positive coronavirus cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia State University on Thursday announced two more positive coronavirus cases.

The institution has recorded 25 positive cases since the fall semester began Aug. 10.

The people who tested positive are in quarantine away from campus. Crews are deep cleaning and sanitizing places where the people have been.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the institution’s Office of Safety and Compliance are working to notify people who have been in contact with the two individuals.