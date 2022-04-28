WVSP seeking information at Putnam County robbery suspect

HURRICANE, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police are looking for a suspect involved in a Tuesday armed robbery in Putnam County.

According to troopers, the man entered the Speedway gas station on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane around 8:30 p.m. He allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the store on foot towards Mt. Vernon Road.

Authorities identify the suspect as a light-skinned Black male. He was wearing a red zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police’s Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000.