BUFFALO, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police say a deputy was involved in a shooting in Putnam County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to troopers, the shooting occurred about 2 p.m. at a Camelot Village Mobile Home Park on Camelot Drive in Buffalo.

According to WSAZ-TV, the shooting involved a member of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

No further information has been released.