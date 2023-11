CHARLESOTN, W.Va. — More than 80 turkeys and nearly $1,000 in donations will help hundreds of needy residents in the Kanawha County area during the holidays.

The first annual WVRC Media Piggly Wiggly Turkey Drop took place Thursday in the parking lot of WVRC Media in downtown Charleston.

Listeners to WVRC stations responded in donating frozen turkeys while other listeners gave cash donations.

The turkeys collected will be distributed and used by Manna Meal.