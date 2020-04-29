WVAWC recommending large building operators to flush pipes before reopening

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As businesses begin to reopen across West Virginia in the coming weeks in the recovery from the coronavirus outbreak, West Virginia American Water is recommending certain steps be taken by large building owners and operators.

The company (WVAWC) is recommending that stagnant water from facility pipes be flushed because extended periods of inactivity can negatively affect water quality, increasing the risk of led leaching and the growth of legionella.

“When that water sits in pipes for an extended period it starts to lose the initial water quality standard that it had when it left the water treatment plant,” Megan Hannah, WVAWC External Affairs Manager told MetroNews.

“The amount of disinfectant in that water will diminish over time and there is an increased potential for contamination when the presence of the disinfectant residuals has decreased.”

Hannah said the water quality cycles over through flushing. She understands that residential homeowners should not have to worry about water quality as they have been home during the pandemic.

“We know that our customers and folks around the state have been at home for an extended period. They have been using their toilets, they have been using their faucets,” Hannah said.

“Homeowner residential water is not a concern for us at this point in terms of water quality.”

Consistent with EPA and industry guidance, West Virginia American Water recommends the flushing of pipes to maintain water quality, including:

Toilets: Flush at least twice (this will help to move fresh water through the plumbing)

Faucets: Run at full flow for at least 2 minutes

Showers: Run at full flow for at least 2 minutes

Other Appliances/Apparatus: We recommend flushing other appliances and apparatus thoroughly, at full flow, bringing fresh water into the system. Preferably run the water until the smell of chlorine is present. If you have an appliance, such as a refrigerator or ice maker, that has a filter, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for replacing water filters upon completion of flushing.

Additional actions include adjusting hot water temperature and maintaining plumbing and heating/cooling systems.

WVAWC, the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, has taken other steps to help customers during the pandemic including by implementing a moratorium on late fees.

“While we hope that our customers continue to pay their bills on time if not in full at least in part, as a result, we have suspended those late fees,” Hannah said.