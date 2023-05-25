WV Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display, given permanent home in Nitro after Run for the Wall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of motorcyclists rode through West Virginia for the annual Run for the Wall event Wednesday night with a special dedication planned for Thursday morning.

The bikers arrived at Valley Park in Hurricane in Putnam County and then headed down I-64 to Rainelle and Lewisburg in Greenbrier County.

“After Rainelle, they will head to the nation’s Capitol at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial,” said City of Nitro spokesman Joe Stevens.

One of the things on display at Valley Park is the West Virginia Vietnam Veterans Memorial, a traveling monument that is placed at different events across the state.

Stephens said the monument will have a permanent home after the Run for Wall event.

“It will no longer be a traveling memorial,” he said. “You can stop by the Nitro Wars Museum on 20th Street right next to City Hall and the Fire Department and see the War Memorial.”

The monument will be packed up and delivered the Nitro Wars Museum at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday by about 25 of the motorcyclists, Hurricane Police and Nitro Police.

The museum is dedicated to all U.S. wars and conflicts of the Vietnam War within the City of Nitro.

“It’s got all the names, unfortunately, of the folks who were victims of the Vietnam conflict and the Vietnam War who did not survive and come home to their loved ones, so we will have a place for that War Memorial in the Wars Museum,” Stevens said.

Stevens said there will be a formal ceremony to dedicate the monument in June.

The Run for the Wall ride ends in Washington, D.C. Monday where a ceremony will be held this Memorial Day.