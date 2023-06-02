WV Symphony Sunday to mark 40 years with Wizard of Oz theme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra plans to celebrate its 40th annual Symphony Sunday event on the University of Charleston lawn.

This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Home: A Ruby Celebration” to commemorate 40 years.

“It’s our 40th anniversary and that is a ruby anniversary. Of course, Dorothy wore ruby slippers in the Wizard of Oz,” said WVSO President Joe Tackett.

The event features live music, food, arts and crafts and games for kids. Tackett said there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.

“I really think of it as the beginning of summer for the whole community and also a homecoming in a way. We have one patron that calls it her ‘family reunion’ because she comes to see all of her neighbors and family members. It’s really a great community event,” he said.

The Symphony plans to announce its next music director at Sunday’s event.

“The 11th music director in our history will be at the podium,” Tackett said.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. The day will cap off with a grand finale performance by the WVSO and a fireworks display over the state Capitol.

A special VIP reception will be held from 6-10 p.m. For a price of $75 each, guests will have exclusive access to watch the performances from atop UC’s rotunda and patio. Hor d’oeuvres, beer, wine and champagne will be served. Tickets can be purchased by calling the WVSO at 304-957-9876, by emailing Amanda McDonald at [email protected] or by visiting wvsymphony.org.