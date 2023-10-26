WV School Safety Conference kicks off as Maine authorities continue to search for mass shooter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School Safety Conference got underway Thursday in Charleston less than 24 hours after the nation’s latest mass shooting in Maine.

It was one of the first topics emergency preparedness expert Dr. Steve Webb addressed during the event and on Thursday’s MetroNews “Talkline” as authorities continued to search for Robert Card, the person of interest, who is accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others at a restaurant and bowling alley Wednesday night.

“These mass shooters are shooters of opportunity and they’re looking for any opportunity to get a head count,” Webb said. “When you get complacent, you leave yourself the most vulnerable and that’s what we’re seeing as this all unfolds.”

When it comes to school safety, Webb said it’s important to focus on securing the building and addressing mental health concerns, but sometimes it can be overwhelming.

“Schools are working to harden their facilities, but many of them are not working so hard on this behavioral threat assessment because it’s just so daunting of a task because there is no profile of a school shooter,” he said.

Webb said the focus on making schools safer starts with teachers, not just school administrators.

“We’re relying too heavily on security or administration when our teachers are really on that front line and seeing that kid every single day and be able to get that baseline data and understanding when there’s something going on their life that causes that behavior to change,” he said.

West Virginia Board of Education President L. Paul Hardesty welcomed attendees to the 2023 West Virginia School Safety Conference in Charleston today. He also welcomed @WheelingParkHS students from @OhioCounty1 and thanked them for attending. 🍎@MtStateESC #WVEd pic.twitter.com/5ftFizWC9L — West Virginia Department of Education (@WVEducation) October 26, 2023

It’s also important to monitor what students post online, Webb said.

“When you say ‘See Something, Say Something’, that’s their social media world. We’re not in the days where kids are coming to school to find their social niche. They’ve already found it and they’re bringing that baggage with them,” he said.

Mass shooters are typically individually motivated and “strategically suicidal” who glorify ways to make the news, Webb said.

“They understand they’re going to commit suicide and they want to do it in the most powerful and in a way to be famous which they know schools are going to do that and churches are going to do that,” he said.

Webb was one of the guest speakers at Thursday’s conference held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The event runs through Friday.