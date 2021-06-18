WV Power management considering a name change

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Power is considering changing its name and fans are being asked for their opinion.

The baseball team in Charleston put out a survey online on Thursday for fans to take and express whether to keep the Power. There is also a question to whether the team should keep West Virginia as the geographical location or change to Charleston.

The team has been the Charleston Senators, Charleston Charlies, Charleston Wheelers, Charleston Alley Cats, and West Virginia Power, changing names with ownership.

After losing its MLB affiliation last year, West Virginia Power joined the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball this year with a near-complete overhaul in management.

“A lot of folks enjoy the Charleston Charlies look and feel. For us, it’s a throwback. It’s something that a lot of traditionalists enjoy the name. A lot of people enjoy the power as well,” Jay Silverman, Account Executive/Production Manager at WV Power said on 580-WCHS on Friday.

The Power has been the team’s name since it moved into Appalachian Power Park in 2005.

Rod Blackstone with the team said on Friday’s 580-LIVE said there are two factors mobilizing this nickname movement in minor league baseball.

“Merchandising and trademarking drove some of this throughout the sporting industry. As people are trademarking their brands, suddenly it limits the ability to have more traditional needs,” he said.

The team has no date to meet for a change if it evens happens at all.