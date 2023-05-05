WV native and best-selling author Homer Hickam speaks at state’s annual Young Writer’s Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Best selling author and West Virginia native Homer Hickam spoke to an auditorium of hundreds Friday at University of Charleston for the state’s annual Young Writers Day.

Hickam, the keynote speaker at the event, shared about his life growing up in Coalwood, West Virginia and then on to become a Vietnam veteran, a retired NASA engineer, and talked about his successful literary collection of 20 books he wrote, including his famous memoir, Rocket Boys, which later became the basis for the film October Sky.

Following his talk, a workshop was held where people were given the opportunity to meet Hickam and have their copies of his books personally signed. Hickam told MetroNews during a one-on-one interview it was an honor to be invited to come to the event and speak with a body of aspiring young writers.

“My first love has always been writing and I’m most proud of being successful as a writer, so the opportunity to come in and talk to the young writers of West Virginia is a great opportunity, I love that idea and I immediately agreed to come up and do that,” said Hickam.

Hosted by the West Virginia Department of Education, in partnership with the Central West Virginia Writing Project, Marshall University, the EdVenture Group and the University of Charleston, Young Writers Day has been held at the university for a number of years as a way to celebrate student writers grades k-12 from across the Mountain State.

Director of the Central West Virginia Writing Project and the Literary Education Project at Marshall University, Barbara O’Byrne said the annual event has been going on for about 39 years, and every year they invite published authors from West Virginia to speak at the event and host workshops for the students.

However, she said this year has been one of the largest with Hickam’s arrival.

“Every year it gets better and better, and we’re at the top now with Homer Hickam with us today, we think it’s just an honor and a thrill,” O’Byrne said.

The preparation for the event starts about a year before with a young writers contest, and public schools across all 55 counties plus virtual and charter schools participate. The students are challenged to write a story about any topic within any genre and submit it to their school’s local writing contest.

County winners are then chosen and submitted to a universal site where they are judged among all of the participating schools in the state. The contest goes on from the end of August until March and ends with 18 first, second, and third place state winners among six different contest levels.

The winners are recognized at Young Writers Day every year and are given the opportunity to read their submitted pieces.

O’Byrne said it’s rewarding to see all of the young writers come together and share their similar passions.

“Sometimes if you’re a writer in a school or in a class, there’s maybe not too many other people who may share that passion, but to be in a workshop where there are 30 or 40 people who are like you, man, that’s empowering,” she said.

Along with getting to network with other peers who share the same writing interests, O’Byrne said the major inspiration comes through them getting to talk to already published authors.

“We think it’s really cool for the kids to have the opportunity, not only just to listen to someone, but to be at an actual, engaging workshop where they get to see an author putting on a program together where they are actually participants,” said O’Byrne.

A main topic of discussion during Hickam’s keynote speech and one that he said was the key takeaway he was trying to convey to the young writers is to write about who they familiarize themselves with.

“That’s my message to the young authors today is what people are really interested in frankly is other people, so as you go through your career whatever it is pay attention to people with big personalities and study them, and they’ll probably come in handy later when you write,” said Hickam.

He also said aspiring authors should familiarize themselves with the specific genres they want to write about, which comes first through reading a lot of books by other authors.

Hickam has now become one of the most-read authors in public schools across the country.