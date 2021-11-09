WV middle schools receive $50,000 each for ‘I Got Vaxxed’ competition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four middle schools in West Virginia have each received $50,000 for their efforts to vaccinate students and staff against COVID-19.

Governor Jim Justice on Tuesday presented checks to Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, Elview Middle School in Elkview, Geary Elementary & Middle School in Left Hand and Morgantown Learning Academy in Morgantown.

The effort was launched in July by the West Virginia Department of Education.

The first stop was at Andrew Jackson Middle where principal Rhonda Donohoe told MetroNews much of the money will go toward student activities that have been postponed due to the pandemic.

“We’ll be able to do some activities for students, assemblies and field trips with the funds we’ve been given. We’re always looking at student health and wellness, so there’s an opportunities for us to improve activities that we have here during the day and after school,” she said.

Donohoe said 80 percent of staff have been fully vaccinated. The school plans to hold a clinic Wednesday to get more shots in arms among students.

“We have over 50 percent of our students eligible for vaccines to be vaccinated, so we will improve that number even more,” Donohoe said.

With vaccines now widely available, Donohoe said it’s safer for students to participate in activities they have missed in the past.

“We do bimonthly clubs here that are based on interest. We have music clubs, Pokemon, robotics. All of those clubs can benefit from the money to improve the activities that we do,” she said.

Donohoe said improving social and emotional learning is her top priority.

“Coming back from a pandemic, we are dealing with a lot of students who have had high anxiety and high stress,” she said. “What we can do is support things that will improve that for students.”

The competition was a way to celebrate schools for their hard work to vaccinate students and staff. School participation was completely voluntary.

Justice told students and staff inside Andrew Jackson’s gymnasium he respects individual freedoms when choosing whether to get vaccinated and that the campaign is about “education.”

“If you decide, in your mind, you don’t think it’s good idea to take the shot, we should respect that, but I’m going to try and encourage you every day” he said.

A total of 12 public and private schools – four elementary schools, four middle schools, and four high schools – with the largest percentage of eligible vaccinated staff and students will each win $50,000 to use for activities or initiatives.