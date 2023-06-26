WV International Yeager Airport receives more donations to its collection of General Chuck Yeager’s life and legacy memorabilia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Airport officials and the wife of late General Chuck Yeager are coming together to welcome in newly donated memorabilia that’s continuing to honor the West Virginia native, famous for breaking the sound barrier.

The West Virginia International Yeager Airport unveiled the updated Chuck Yeager Exhibit Monday afternoon. Victoria Yeager was a special guest at the unveiling, which further marks the airport’s preservation of General Yeager’s life and legacy, and his contributions to aviation history.

“The airport is named after Chuck Yeager, they named it after him 1985,” wife of late Chuck Yeager, Victoria Yeager told MetroNews. “So, it’s really Yeager Airport, and the local populace is really excited about that, they’re excited to know that it’s here, that they can come it.

Monday’s unveiling revealed a variety of artifacts, photographs, and documents on loan from Marshall University that Yeager donated in December 1986.

Marshall’s head of special collections curator, Lori Thompson, who helped arranged the exhibit, said the display showcases childhood photos of Yeager, copies of his autobiography, a certificate to Yeager from the West Virginia Library Association, 8th Air Force Yearbook and more.

“She’s got a picture with General Yeager with President of Marshall in the 1980s which is kind of exciting, it’s kind of fun to see Chuck at different ages,” Victoria Yeager said. “And then she’s got all of the different versions of the book, the Japanese translations, the Publisher’s advanced reading copy, a first-edition.”

She said Yeager: An Autobiography was on the New York Times Bestsellers list for five and half months, selling over 1.2 million copies during that time and a lot more since.

Bigrader General Chuck Yeager was a United States Air Force officer, flying ace, and a record-setting test pilot most notable for being the first person to exceed the speed of sound in level flight.

The exhibit initially opened in October of last year. It’s located within the CRW’s airport observation area on the 2nd floor and is open any time for people to view at least a part of the famous West Virginia’s legacy.

“He’s done a lot, he gave back to West Virginia so it’s nice that they’re honoring him,” Victoria Yeager added.

A Young Eagles event is planned for Saturday, October, 14 around the state for kids to learn about the field of aviation. This event is to further continue Yeager’s legacy, giving West Virginia kids a taste of aviation and inspiration to pursue a potential career in the industry.