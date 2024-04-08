WV International Yeager Airport hosts TSA PreCheck enrollment pop-up event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frequent flyers and those looking to get ahead with their travel plans this year will have a week-long opportunity to complete the TSA precheck enrollment at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

CRW is partnering with Idemia, a TSA security company, to hold the TSA PreCheck pop-up enrollment event Monday, April 8 – Friday, April 12 near the airport’s baggage claim area. The fee through Idemia is $78.00 per applicant.

People can complete the enrollment process either online or in-person, but CRW Director and CEO Dominque Ranieri said pre-enrollment online is faster and more convenient.

“You go on, you fill out all of your information, you select an appointment time here at CRW, you run right up, park in the 20 minute lot, it will be in baggage claim, you can enroll in TSA precheck and it’s for five years,”

TSA spokesperson at Yeager, Lisa Farbstein said passengers who enroll in TSA precheck will have a smoother and quicker screening process as they won’t have to go through the normal steps of being required to remove their laptops or liquids from carry-on bags, shoes, belts or other articles of clothing.

She said enrolling in TSA precheck enhances security and expedites the process for both TSA officers and travelers alike.

“What happens is you provide more personal information about yourself, including your fingerprint, and that allows us to do a background check, that allows then our TSA officers to spend more time really working with the passengers who we know less about, so once you’re enrolled in the program, you’re considered a trusted traveler,” she said.

Enrollment requires applicants to provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints, and a photo.

Following the in-person enrollment application, most applicants will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about 3 to 5 days.

Farbstein said the KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA precheck benefits.

“What you do, whether you’re booking a reservation online or with your travel agent, you just enter that number in the field online or give it to your travel advisor, and you should be able to get the full TSA precheck experience,” said Farbstein.

Ranieri said TSA precheck is also particularly a good idea when traveling with children, as they are able to go through the TSA precheck line, as well. She said it will only enhance your flying experience as you set out on all your various vacations and travel destinations this summer.

“So, as you prepare for holiday travel and taking those Breeze flights to Myrtle and Tampa, which start back up on May 10, you’ll definitely have that precheck ready to go to make sure your flying experience is even easier,” said Ranieri.

Precheck enrollment will be held from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., and again from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. daily at the airport until Friday.