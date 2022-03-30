WV Home Show set for return to its traditional weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Back to its traditional weekend, Tim Cunningham, the Chairman of the West Virginia Home Show is expecting a large crowd for the show this weekend in Charleston.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to June in 2021. But the annual gathering of do-it-your-selfers and homeowners is back to the first weekend in April to signal the kickoff of spring.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Charleston is set to host the WV Home Show from April 1-3 at the Charleston Convention Center Grand Hall.

“It’s a great place to come and get ideas for projects. it’s a great place to come and get information about projects you’re wanting to do. You can talk to the specialists and professionals that do this and know about this,” Cunningham told 580-WCHS.

This year’s event features about 125 vendors. Cunningham said vendors include everything from roofing, specialty, pets, Amish furniture, and outdoor living supplies.

The show will include home improvement and remodeling exhibits with product demonstrations and sample interior and exterior vignettes.

The first 100 paid attendees on Friday and Saturday will enjoy a complimentary lunch sponsored by Builders FirstSource. Best of Show Awards will be presented on Saturday.

On Sunday beginning at 3:00 p.m., there will be a Live Auction conducted by Joe R. Pyle. Proceeds go to the Henry E. King Scholarship Fund and the WV National Guard Foundation.

“All the proceeds for the auction go to charity. We started this last year and had such a success with it, we brought it back this year. We have great things we’re going to auction off,” Cunningham said.

Show times are:

April 1st Noon – 9:00

April 2nd 10:00 – 9:00

April 3rd Noon – 6:00

Admission is $9 for adults, seniors $8 and 15 and under are free. All weekend-long, guests can enjoy free Family Friendly movies in the lounge compliments of Movies $4 Less.