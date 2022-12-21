WV Health Right to use $4 million grant on East End clinic construction project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Health Right received a $4 million check from Gov. Jim Justice Tuesday that will allow the organization to start construction on a project to double the size of its main clinic on Charleston’s East End.

WV Health Right CEO Dr. Angie Settle said it’s a $12 million expansion project and the money from the governor puts them over the top.

“This will allow us to care for more patients and accommodate the staff we have to care for those patients,” Settle said.

WV Health Right has care for 42,000 low-income, uninsured, and underinsured patients this year, Settle said.

“We’ve almost tripled the size of our patient load and we’re still in the same confines of the original building on the East End. So this will allow us to provide more care,” Settle said.

According to a news release, the grant will help fund a three-story addition which will house space for behavioral health services, substance use disorder treatment, expanding the on-site pharmacy, and improved dental and vision clinics.

A ground breaking ceremony was held on Dec. 15. The project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

