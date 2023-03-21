WV Construction & Design EXPO kicks off Wednesday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law will take center stage at the 2023 West Virginia Construction & Design EXPO in Charleston Wednesday and Thursday.

The show will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Contractors Association of West Virginia CEO Jason Pizatella said much of the focus will be on the more than $7 billion in new federal funding that will be used for projects on highway construction, broadband expansion, airport improvements and more in West Virginia.

Those who attend will be able to network and learn from a variety of expert exhibitors, Pizatella said on Tuesday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”

“It’s a great opportunity for people in the industry or those that are thinking about joining the industry to come by and look at the latest and greatest equipment from our manufacturers and dealers,” he said.

Pizatella said there will be a number of speakers there.

“Marshall University’s Brad Smith will be there on Thursday morning. Charleston Mayor Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioner Salango will be there to talk about sports tourism and the latest on the potential Capital Sports Center near the Charleston Town Center Mall,” he said.

The state Department of Education will host a Reverse Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Upper Lobby. Community and Technical Education (CTE) Simulated Workplace students will setup industry specific program booths to showcase their technical skills, portfolios, and talents to employers who are looking to hire skilled workers.

Pizatella said workforce has been the biggest challenge in the construction industry. The job fair can hopefully fill those gaps, he said.

“We’ve invited the community and technical colleges, K-12 technical education and employers to be there and see what our students have to offer,” he said.

The show opens from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Registration is free at the show or online at www.wvexpo.com.