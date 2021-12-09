Wrong-way accident claims life in Kanawha County

MALDEN, W.Va. — A wrong-way accident turned fatal in Kanawha County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle traveling the wrong way struck a truck traveling east on Route 60 East, just east of the Malden exit.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the other vehicle were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, a release said.

The road is back open Thursday evening after being closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The names of those involved is not being released at this time.