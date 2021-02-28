Wriston: Jefferson Road project to resume in March

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews are expected to finish up the current phase of the Jefferson Road project next month.

State Deputy Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston told WCHS-AM last week workers have to complete asbestos abatement and removing homes. Wriston estimates it will work should begin mid-March.

The South Charleston project includes expanding Jefferson Road from two lanes to five lanes and adding an overpass and roundabout. Work was put on hold last year because of the need for a groundwater permit.

Wriston said most permits have been approved; he is waiting for approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about air and water quality.

“That’s imminent as well,” he said. “With most design-build projects, you don’t see much in the first year or so because there is a lot of design work going on. You have to get that designed to a certain point before the contractor can really take off.”

Wriston noted the project should be completed by December 2022.