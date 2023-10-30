Wrecks, oil spill make I-64 westbound a parking lot

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the busiest stretches of interstate in West Virginia is a parking lot for Monday evening rush hour after several crashes between Charleston and South Charleston.

A wreck involving several vehicles including a tractor trailer carrying plywood crashed on the Interstate 64 westbound bridge in South Charleston at just after 3 p.m. Monday. All westbound lanes were expected to be closed for several hours to clean-up the mess and take care of a fuel spill.

Traffic is exiting onto U.S. Route 60 at South Charleston and onto Oakwood Road in Charleston.

Increased traffic on normally less crowded roads contributed to a number of other crashes in Charleston and South Charleston.