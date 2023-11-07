Worley moving operations from Elkview to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— A global business with operations in Elkview has announced a move to the capital city.

Worley, a knowledge-based service provider with more than 10,000 employees in locations across 46 countries, will be moving over 100 of their employees to Charleston. This was announced at Monday night’s Charleston City Council meeting.

170 employees, including 50 new positions, will work out of Laidley Tower.

Charleston City Council met on Monday and approved a resolution for up to 120 parking spaces to be used by Worley over 36 months, as long as the company establishes new operations in a downtown facility for at least seven years.

Charleston mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was thrilled about Monday’s announcement of more jobs coming to downtown.

“I am absolutely thrilled with even the thought of bringing in new jobs,” Mayor Goodwin said.

Worley is a company that provides consulting services to energy sectors and complex process industries. Most of the employees coming to Charleston work in the field of engineering services. The parking spaces for them will be in Municipal Parking Building #2 for the 36 months at no cost to the employees.

“This is an international company that chose West Virginia and chose Charleston,” said Mayor Goodwin. “That means families moving in closer to the city of Charleston.”

“For the past four and a half years, we have made it a top priority to invest in our community – strengthening our infrastructure, encouraging new development, creating a vibrant downtown, and making Charleston a place where businesses want to put down roots,” Goodwin said further.