World War II hero McLaughlin to be laid to rest on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Retired Brig. Gen. James Kemp McLaughlin, one of the most decorated veterans in West Virginia history and hero of World War II, will be remembered Monday following his death on December 16.

Hundreds are expected to attend the visitation and funeral services of McLaughlin, 101. Visitation is set for 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church of Charleston followed by funeral services at the church.

McLaughlin was a graduate of Charleston High School and West Virginia University before serving in World War II in 1942.

He was sent to Europe to join the ranks of the Mighty 8th, or what is known as the Eighth Air Force, the unit assigned to carry out strategic bombing campaigns in France, Germany, and the Low Countries during World War II, according to Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, the Adjutant General of West Virginia.

In total, McLaughlin completed 39 combat missions during World War II. For his service, he was awarded a Presidential unit citation, the Distinguished Flying Cross with three clusters, the US Army Air Corps Air medal with eight clusters, and the French Croix de Guerre.

He also founded the West Virginia Air National Guard in 1947 where he served as commander and retired in 1977.

VIEW: McLaughlin’s obituary

In his civilian life, the Braxton County native served as Kanawha County Commissioner from 1962-1968 and was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1974-1976.

Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all state and U.S. flags to be displayed at half-staff Monday to honor McLaughlin’s life and service.

Following the funeral service, McLaughlin’s obituary states that burial will take place Monday at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney military honors conducted by 130th McLaughlin Air National Guard Honor Guard Team.