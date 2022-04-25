Workforce WV moving from Plaza East to Kanawha City; Adkins says there are expansion plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Workforce West Virginia is set to move from its Plaza East location near downtown Charleston to Kanawha City and Acting Commissioner Scott Adkins said the agency has plans to expand operations.

Adkins told 580-WCHS in Charleston that Workforce WV will vacate the Plaza East location by Oct. 1 of this year — a location Workforce WV has been in for more than four decades. The lease was set to expire on June 30, 2023.

The agency will relocate to the old Elder Beerman space at the Shops at Kanawha in Kanawha City. Because the move, Adkins said Workforce WV is going to install a West Virginia Jobs Connect Center at the new location.

Adkins said they will have 50-100 people located in Kanawha City that will do nothing but case management and help job match. He said Workforce WV employees will look at people underemployed or unemployed and try to match them with employers looking for workers.

Adkins does not anticipate adding additional staff, calling it a ‘staff neutral’ move.

“What we are doing through attrition is taking some positions that will move to the Connect Center that will allow us to expand the case management and ob matching service,” Adkins said.

He added it’s part of Gov. Jim Justice and Secretary of Commerce Ed Gaunch’s mission to make Workforce WV more about employment rather than unemployment.

In Sept. 2021, at the request of Workforce WV, the Real Estate Division sent out two Solicitations of Interest for locations of varying space (20,000 to 40,000 square feet, plus an additional 5,000 square feet for storage).

Adkins said the second location considered was an old car dealership in downtown Charleston

“We are expanding operations and moving to a new facility, that will give us more office space and additional storage space, in Kanawha City,” he said.