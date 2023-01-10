WorkForce West Virginia reveals new facility, initiatives to help fill jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The state’s workforce development agency is ready to use space in an old department store in hopes of getting more West Virginians back to work.

WorkForce West Virginia announced the Jobs Connect Center and Work4WV initiatives Tuesday. Both will be operated out of Workforce’s new headquarters at the former Elder Beerman location at the Shops of Kanawha in Kanawha City.

State Commerce Secretary James Bailey said the new programs are suited for everyone to find a job. Bailey said the goal of Work4WV is to fill around 4,000 job vacancies in state government.

There are a lot of jobs available in the state Department of Homeland Security, the state DHHR and the state DOH, Bailey said.

“One thing that we have that’s great to sell here in West Virginia is the quality of our workforce. The only downside is that we don’t have enough of it,” Bailey said.

However, with this new facility, Bailey believes those without a job will benefit at finding a new position.

“This (Jobs Connect Center) will serve as a resource to all West Virginians, to more efficiently connect the unemployed and underemployed to the resources they need.”

Acting Commissioner Scott Adkins said WorkForce is ready to serve those looking for work.

“We’re in the business of making life better for the people we serve,” Adkins said.

Speaking directly to employees of Workforce West Virginia, Adkins said they have impacted many lives.

“The work that goes out of this operation, is really unique that you can make a difference for families in West Virginia.”

The new facility is located at 5707 MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston. Office hours will be Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about WorkForce West Virginia, call 1-800-252-(JOBS)

Story by Jarett Lewis