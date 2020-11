HURRICANE, W.Va. — State police are investigating a deadly ATV wreck that happened Monday evening in Putnam County.

According to troopers, a man, who worked for an oil and gas company, was returning to his company truck after checking some meters when he lost control of his ATV and crashed. The man died at the scene.

The wreck occurred along Turkey Creek Road near Hurricane and close to the Lincoln County line.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.