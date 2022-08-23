Work on Park Place Plaza in South Charleston stretches onto the roadways

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the first tenant of the upcoming Park Place Plaza in South Charleston is expected to break ground next week, Mayor Frank Mullens says work on the roadways to prepare for it will be happening with it.

Park Place Plaza will be located on the site of the former fly ash pond on MacCorkle Avenue SW across from the Riverwalk Plaza. Construction crews and developer Interstate Development are working on implementing turning lanes onto the site, ahead of the first tenants opening their doors.

Chick-Fil-A will break ground on Aug. 29 and is expected to open its doors in January. Mullens told 580-WCHS that the restaurant can operate with the way the intersection is now but the city prefers it to be done by the time it opens.

“We’re going to try and get that done as quickly as possible because Chick-Fil-A is planning on opening their doors on January 23,” Mullens said.

Mullens said the ongoing work will upgrade certain intersections and traffic lights. Mullens said Park Place Plaza will have three ingress/egress to it including the main entrance near Riverwalk Plaza. There will also be a light installed Riheldaffer Ave, Mullens said and a right in, right out, installed near the Davita Greater Charleston Dialysis center.

A planned anchor store to the plaza, Menards, is expected to break ground in the coming months.

Mullens said when the plaza is completely finished and opened in August 2025, it will feature a mix of big box stores, outlets and restaurants. Mullens projected six to eight restaurants total.

“You’ll have stores opening one, two at a time or maybe two and three at a time as we get moving. The completion of the entire project is 2025,” he said.