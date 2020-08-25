Work on Interstate 64 improvements beginning this fall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Work on the Nitro to St. Albans I-64 Improvement Project is slated to begin this fall as crews will widen the interstate to allow for better traffic flow around mile markers 40 and 45.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation on Tuesday held a virtual public meeting on the project. HDR Engineering Inc. is leading design work while Brayman Construction and Trumbull, A Joint Venture is doing construction.

The first phase of the project includes widening Interstate 64 from the Bills Creek Road Bridge to the Nitro Bridge as well as starting construction on a new westbound River Bridge. There will also be an “off-alignment” replacement of the Bills Creek Road Bridge.

Crews will also rebuild the St. Albans Interchange and interstate connector road.

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 64 during the first phase will be allowed in existing lanes, and westbound traffic will be maintained in two lanes and shifted toward the median. Ramps will be closed during certain weekends and detours will be posted at those times.

Single-lane traffic will be allowed on Bills Creek Road, in which traffic will be alternated.

Work is scheduled to end in the fall of 2023.