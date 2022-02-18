Work on Interstate 64 bridge slated to start Monday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Crews working on the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge plan to begin installing the first support girders on Monday.

The bridge is part of a $244.4 million project to widen nearly four miles of Interstate 64 to six lanes and widen the interstate portion between Nitro and St. Albans to eight lanes. The project includes building a second bridge north of the existing bridge and shifting all westbound traffic onto the new bridge.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for two weeks.

The first two girders will be lifted for a barge in the Kanawha River and the river’s western bank.

Because the girders will be lifted above state Route 817, traffic will be periodically disrupted.

The program is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, which focuses on highway construction and maintenance.