Work continues on slides in Kanawha, Jackson counties

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is dealing with a number of slides after a week full of rain.

It appears it will take several days to clear Blue Creek Road at Country Lane in northern Kanawha County. The initial slide took place overnight Thursday but additional rain Friday sent more debris into the roadway.

The DOH has been working all week on a major slide along county Route 42, Middle Fork Road, in Jackson County.

DOH crews have been working 12-hour days since last Saturday to clean-up the debris and stabilize the hillside.

The slide impacts traffic to and from Rippling Waters Campground. The DOH said it hopes to get one lane open soon. The road is currently closed.