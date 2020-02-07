Work continues on I-64 bridge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Division of Highways crews continue repair work on an Interstate 64 bridge after a failed expansion joint closed eastbound lanes Thursday.

The issue shut down the Saint Albans-Nitro bridge on Thursday afternoon.

Crews have replaced the shims and bolts on the expansion joint and are building the forms to pour concrete.

State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown said the bridge is still scheduled to re-open on Saturday.

“While we still have some major work to do, under these conditions, everyone should be proud of the work our team is doing to make these repairs and re-open this bridge to traffic,” he said.

Traffic is still being detoured to U.S. Route 60.