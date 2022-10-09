Work coming along at Ruthlawn Elementary as SBA approved Kanawha County BOE’s grant extension request

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The construction project at Ruthlawn Elementary School in Kanawha County is ongoing as crews have run into issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and design factors.

Recently during a state School Building Authority (SBA) meeting, the body approved a Kanawha County Board of Education’s grant extension request for a contract at Ruthlawn.

The Kanawha County Board of Education requested a time extension through Sept. 30, 2023, ‘Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and unforeseen design factors, the process was delayed, which will cause the project completion to extend beyond the original grant deadline.’

Andrew Crawford, the Executive Director of Facilities Planning for Kanawha County Schools spoke to 580-WCHS about the project.

“Due to the current market with lead times and supply industry, especially with construction material, things have not quite developed in a quick enough timeframe to be finished in that timeline that they gave us,” he said.

The MIP project has a total cost of $2.152 million, Crawford said, with the SBA covering $1 million. The work is adding two classrooms with a collaborative STEM lab between the rooms.

He said the foundation is in, the walls are being built on the addition and in November a new roof will be added. Crawford said the project hopes to be done by spring 2023. He said the school system did not want to take the chance of asking for an extension again so they asked for a full-year extension from the SBA.

The price of materials has impacted the project’s timeline, as Crawford noted the school system might have to answer claims upon completion. According to Crawford, the bids on Ruthlawn and other projects were secured before the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation and the school system is telling contractors those were the terms in place for work.

Contractors have asked the school system for a cost increase for materials and delivers, Crawford said.

“It’s across the board with all of our projects,” he said of inflated costs.

In other project developments, the Herber Hoover High School build is on track to be completed in May of next year. Crawford said the work on Clendenin Elementary, which was delayed due to soil conditions, is ‘picking back up now.’