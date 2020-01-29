Work begins Wednesday on repairing I-64 bridge deck

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After the emergency closure of two eastbound lanes of the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge, crews with the state Division of Highways will begin making repairs to the bridge deck on Wednesday.

The bridge is part of Interstate 64 and goes over the Kanawha River.

The slow lane will be closed starting Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Work will continue through Friday during those same periods. The exit and entrance ramps will remain open.

The fast and center lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through noon on Sunday.

Motorists should remain alert while driving in the work zones, as well as expect congestion and traffic.