Woody Woods looks forward to reaching more listeners with new signal for THE BEAT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVRC station Charleston-based 98.7 THE BEAT is moving to 107.3 on the FM dial.

THE BEAT’s Woody Woods said the move takes the strength of signal from a few hundred watts to 50,000 watts which will extend the reach of the station from the greater Charleston area to most of central and southern West Virginia and into Kentucky.

Woody said he’s already heard from a lot of new listeners.

“We reach a lot of counties and that means we can get out and do what THE BEAT does—nothing’s going to really change in our end on what we do in the community, we’re just going to be out and help our community. That’s what we’re about,” Woods said during a Friday appearance on 580 Live on sister station 580 WCHS.

Woody said THE BEAT will continue to its community events including THE BEAT Backpack Attack and Trick or Beat.

“We’re not just a radio station we’re a family and I truly believe that,” Woody said. “Every listener that tunes in you are part of our family.”

Woody said the future the expanded station will be continue to help its listeners.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about you, it’s about us and now we can reach more of us,” Woody said.

The new programming for the 98.7 FM frequency will be announced in the near future.